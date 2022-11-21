NEWS

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF NORTHWEST ALABAMA WILL BE HOSTING A CHRISTMAS STOCKING GIVEAWAY FOR THE PUBLIC ON DECEMBER 14TH FROM 4 TO 6:30 AT THE COMMUNITY ACTION OFFICE COMPLEX ON THOMPSON STREET. STOCKINGS WILL INCLUDE PERSOAL SUPPLY ITEMS AND WILL BE GIVEN ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS. STOCKINGS WILL BE GIVEN AWAY ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVED BASIS AND ARE MADE POSSIBLE DUE TO ONE PLACE OF THE SHOALS AND OTHER NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS.

