A COMMUNITY MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY JUNE 12TH IN SUMMERTOWN AT BRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH TO DISCUSS CROP DUSTING AND THE AFFECTS SOME BELIEVE IT IS HAVING ON THE COMMUNITY. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD BY A LOCAL GROUP CALLED CITIZENS FOR CLEAN AIR, WATER AND FOOD WHICH IS LED BY ROCKY AND BETSY STONE. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 3 AND THE PUBIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-829-3344.
Community Meeting Scheduled for Citizens for Clean Air, Water and Food
Latest News
- Community Meeting Scheduled for Citizens for Clean Air, Water and Food
- Lawrence County Board of Commissioners Meeting
- Lawrence County Chamber Accepting Applications for Leadership Lawrence Class
- Alabama Primary Election
- TBI Issues Silver Alert for Desiree Rankin
- American Job Center Hosting Hiring Event for Harbor Freight Wednesday
- Certain Lawrence County Government Offices Now Back in Service
- Community Rural Food Delivery Leadership Meeting Scheduled for Wednesday
Currently in Lawrenceburg
68°
Cloudy
76° / 64°
11 PM
67°
12 AM
67°
1 AM
66°
2 AM
66°
3 AM
66°
Most Popular
Articles
- At Least One Airlifted from Vehicle Crash Friday in Lawrence County
- Pursuit Ends in Crash in Northern Lawrence County
- City of Springhill Declares Emergency for Non-Essential Water Usage
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary
- Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Mt. Pleasant
- Harbor Freight Tools Announces Lawrenceburg Location
- TDOT Conducting Lane Closures in Maury County and Hickman County
- Eddie Steelman
- City of Lawrenceburg Mayor Minute
- Second Food Harvest Food Distribution
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.