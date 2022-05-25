NEWS

A COMMUNITY MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY JUNE 12TH IN SUMMERTOWN AT BRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH TO DISCUSS CROP DUSTING AND THE AFFECTS SOME BELIEVE IT IS HAVING ON THE COMMUNITY. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD BY A LOCAL GROUP CALLED CITIZENS FOR CLEAN AIR, WATER AND FOOD WHICH IS LED BY ROCKY AND BETSY STONE. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 3 AND THE PUBIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-829-3344.

Recommended for you