COMMUNITY RFD WILL HAVE A POP-UP DISTRIBUTION WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 5 FROM 4:30PM UNTIL FOOD RUNS OUT AT PULASKI FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ANNEX BUILDING (FORMER OLD SHARP MOTOR COMPANY BUILDING). 214 N 2ND ST, PULASKI. WE WILL HAVE BREAD, PINEAPPLES, POTATOES, VEGGIES, SALADS, SODAS, AND ASSORTED FRUITS. VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED FROM 2:30PM UNTIL CLEAN UP. IS FINISHED

