THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY JUNE 18TH AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS IN PREVIOUS MONTHS. FOOD BOXES WILL BE PREPARED ON THURSDAY, JUNE 16TH AT 5:30 IN THE OLD SHARP BUILDING NEXT TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ON NORTH 2ND STREET IN PULASKI. VOLUNTEERS ARE ALWAYS NEEDED AND WELCOME AT BOTH EVENTS. THE JUNE “ITEM OF THE MONTH” IS POP TARTS. TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE BOXES DONATIONS BY CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, CHURCH OF THE MESSIAH, ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, LYNNVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH, MCKAY’S SERVICE CENTER, JOHNSON’S FOODS AND RICHLAND MARKET.
Latest News
- Sales Tax Holiday on Gun Safes and Gun Safety Devices Extended
- Brandi Nichole Richardson
- Jimmy Darrell Irvin
- NPS to Start Construction on Parkway Double Arch Bridge in Williamson County
- Governor Bill Lee to Sign Executive Order Regarding School Safety
- LCSS Open Enrollment
- Community Rural Food Delivery June Item of the Month
- Brandi Nichole Richardson
Currently in Lawrenceburg
80°
Partly Cloudy
80° / 67°
1 PM
81°
2 PM
83°
3 PM
82°
4 PM
81°
5 PM
82°
Most Popular
Articles
- Search Warrant Results in Cash, Vehicle, Motorcycle and Drugs Seized
- Results from WLX's Lawrence County General Election Facebook Poll
- Boating Fatality in Lauderdale County
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Marshall and Wayne Counties
- Tractor Trailer Fire in Giles County
- Florence Police Investigating Shooting
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Maury County
- Sheffield Police Seek Information Regarding Vandalism
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthy Stats for May
- Lawrence County Receives 2 Million for Site Development
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.