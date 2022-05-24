Community RFD LOGO

COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OUTREACH OF GILES COUNTY WILL HOLD A MEETING OF THEIR LEADERSHIP ON WEDNESDAY OF THIS WEEK BEGINNING AT 6:00 PM. THE MEETING WILL BE IN THE FELLOWSHIP HALL OF FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. THIS IS AN OPEN MEETING AND ALL WHO ARE INTERESTED IN GETTING INVOLVED ARE INVITED TO ATTEND. 

