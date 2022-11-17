NEWS

THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS IN PREVIOUS MONTHS. FOOD BOXES WILL BE PREPARED ON THIS EVENING AT 5:30 IN THE OLD SHARP BUILDING NEXT TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ON NORTH 2ND STREET IN PULASKI.

