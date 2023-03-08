THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY MARCH 18TH AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS IN PREVIOUS MONTHS. FOOD BOXES WILL BE PREPARED ON THURSDAY, MARCH 16TH AT 5:30 IN THE OLD SHARP BUILDING NEXT TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ON NORTH 2ND STREET IN PULASKI. VOLUNTEERS ARE ALWAYS NEEDED AND WELCOME AT BOTH EVENTS. THE MARCH “ITEM OF THE MONTH” IS MACARONI AND CHEESE. TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE BOXES DONATIONS BY CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, CHURCH OF THE MESSIAH, ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, LYNNVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH, MCKAY’S SERVICE CENTER, AND JOHNSON’S FOODS.
Community Rural Food Delivery of Giles County "Item of the Month"
