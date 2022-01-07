THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY JANUARY 22ND AT GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS IN PREVIOUS MONTHS. FOOD BOXES WILL BE PREPARED ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 20TH AT 5:30 IN THE OLD SHARP BUILDING NEXT TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ON NORTH 2ND STREET IN PULASKI. VOLUNTEERS ARE ALWAYS NEEDED AND WELCOME AT BOTH EVENTS. THE JANUARY “ITEM OF THE MONTH” IS CANNED OR DRIED BEANS. TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE BOXES DONATIONS BY CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, CHURCH OF THE MESSIAH, ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, LYNNVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH, MCKAY’S SERVICE CENTER, JOHNSON’S FOODS AND RICHLAND MARKET.
Community Rural Food Delivery of Giles County January Distribution
