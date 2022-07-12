COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A POP-UP DISTRIBUTION WEDNESDAY BEGINNING AT 8 UNTIL THEY RUN OUT OF FOOD AT THE OLD SHARP MOTOR BUILDING LOCATED AT 216 NORTH SECOND STREET IN PULASKI.
Community Rural Food Delivery of Giles County Pop Up Distribution
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
71°
Partly Cloudy
71° / 69°
8 AM
72°
9 AM
73°
10 AM
75°
11 AM
78°
12 PM
81°
Most Popular
Articles
- Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Life in Colbert County
- One Person Injured in Morning Accident in Rogersville
- 4 Arrested for Taking Metal from Job Site in Summertown
- Crash Damages Florence Business
- Columbia Police Department Reminds Residents to Lock their Vehicles
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Judge Patricia McGuire Retiring
- Child Found Safe After Multi-Agency Search
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigate Break-In of Convenience Store
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.