COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL HOLD A POP-UP FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT THE OLD SHARP MOTOR COMPANY BUILDING ON WEDNESDAY AT 4:00 PM WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. THE GIVEAWAY WILL INCLUDE LIMITED SUPPLIES OF BREAD, VEGETABLES, FRUITS, AND OTHER PERISHABLE ITEMS.  VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED BEGINNING AT 2:00 PM.

