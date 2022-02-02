COMMUNITY RFD WILL HAVE A POP UP DISTRIBUTION ON THURSDAY 2/3 FROM 12 NOON TO 3PM OR UNTIL WE RUN OUT AT THE OLD SHARP MOTOR COMPANY BUILDING 214 N 2ND ST PULASKI. WE WILL HAVE DAIRY PRODUCTS, BANANAS AND FRUIT, BAKED GOODS, AND OTHER ITEMS. VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED TO HELP SET UP STARTING AT 11AM.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
33°
Cloudy
50° / 33°
9 PM
33°
10 PM
32°
11 PM
31°
12 AM
32°
1 AM
31°
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Grant Brings Time-, Money-Saving Technology to Our Courts
- Dwight "Fat Buddy" Newton
- Jeri Shawn Holley
- Sheila Rene Stricklin
- Student Dies in Fatal Crash at Mt. Pleasant High School
- Joe Michael Reedy
- Joann Redding Bryant
- Glenn Archie Henson
- Mary Love Scott Wilson
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.