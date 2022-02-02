Community RFD LOGO

COMMUNITY RFD WILL HAVE A POP UP DISTRIBUTION ON THURSDAY 2/3 FROM 12 NOON TO 3PM OR UNTIL WE RUN OUT AT THE OLD SHARP MOTOR COMPANY BUILDING 214 N 2ND ST PULASKI. WE WILL HAVE DAIRY PRODUCTS, BANANAS AND FRUIT, BAKED GOODS, AND OTHER ITEMS. VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED TO HELP SET UP STARTING AT 11AM.

