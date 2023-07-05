COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY WILL BE HAVING A POP-UP FOOD DISTRIBUTION THURSDAY JULY 6TH AT 8AM AT THE TABLE FORMERLY THE OLD SHARP MOTOR COMPANY BUILDING AT 214 N 2ND ST IN PULASKI. VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED STARTING AT 6AM.
Latest News
- Knob Creek Community Church Revival 7/5 to 7/7
- Annual 2nd Sunday in July - OK Baptist Church 7/9
- Lindsey Grove Church Fundraiser - 7/8
- Henryville Community Breakfast - 7/8
- Gospel Singing Beech Grove Baptist - 7/9
- SkillsUSA Selects TCAT Harriman and Pulaski at Two of It's 24 National Models of Excellence
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Units Respond to Structure Fire on Fourth
- Lawrence County Commission's Budget Committee to Meet
Currently in Lawrenceburg
86°
Sunny
88° / 69°
8 PM
83°
9 PM
80°
10 PM
77°
11 PM
75°
12 AM
74°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Checkpoint Saturday
- Applications Now Being Accepted for Statewide SRO Grant Program
- Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- THP Checkpoints on the 4th of July
- Florence Police Alert Residents of Scam
- Maury County Woman Killed in Thursday Thunderstorm
- Lawrence County Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
- Shelbyville City Council Passes Fireworks Ordinance Regarding 4th of July
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
- Man Arrested for 2nd Degree Assault in Florence
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.