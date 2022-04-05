Community RFD LOGO

COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A POP-UP FOOD DISTRIBUTION WEDNESDAY FROM 1 TO 3 OR UNTIL THEY RUN OUT AT THE OLD SHARP MOTOR COMPANY BUILDING LOCATED AT 114 NORTH 2ND STREET IN PULASKI. THEY WILL HAVE FRUIT, VEGETABLES, BREAD AND PASTRIES.  VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED BEGINNING AT 11.

Recommended for you