NEWS

THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HOLDING A POP-UP FOOD GIVEAWAY ON WEDNESDAY FROM 4 TO 6 AT THE OLD SHARP MOTOR COMPANY BUILDING NEXT DOOR TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN PULASKI. THE GIVEAWAY IS ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVED BASIS, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

Recommended for you