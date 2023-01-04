Community RFD LOGO

COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A POP-UP FOOD DISTRIBUTION TODAY FROM 3 UNTIL THEY RUN OUT AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ANNEX BUILDING ON NORTH SECOND STREET IN PULASKI. ITEMS AVAILABLE INCLUDE BREAD, CARROTS, ASSORTED VEGETABLES AND FRUIT. 

