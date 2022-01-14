Green Rotary

US Congressman Mark Green was the honored guest at the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club on Friday, January 14, 2022.  Mr. Green is a physician, businessman, and combat veteran representing Tennessee's 7th District in Congress.  He spoke about the current political turmoil that exists in the nation and expressed his opinion on various issues in a very heartfelt manner.  Congressman Green also spoke about how Rotary Clubs and similar organizations have traditionally been and still are the key to how our country will progress in the future.  He expressed his desire that our children may continue to enjoy the freedoms that Americans have enjoyed since our country’s founding.

