City of Columbia TN

RESIDENTS OF COLUMBIA HAVE A CHANCE THIS WEEK TO ADD THEIR INPUT TO AN INITIATIVE THAT WILL HELP SHAPE FUTURE GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT IN THEIR TOWN. A PUBLIC FORUM WILL BE HELD TUESDAY AS PART OF THE CONNECT COLUMBIA INITIATIVE. IT’S THE CITY’S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN THAT SERVES AS BLUEPRINT FOR GROWTH. CONNECT COLUMBIA INCLUDES PLANS FOR PARKS AND GREENWAYS, TRANSPORTATION AND FUTURE LAND USE. TUESDAY’S PUBLIC FORUM WILL BE HELD FROM 5:30 TO 7:30 PM AT THE CHRISTA MARTIN COMMUNITY CENTER ON IRON BRIDGE ROAD. RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO SHARE THEIR INPUT ON PRIORITIES FOR COLUMBIA’S GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT.

