RESIDENTS OF COLUMBIA HAVE A CHANCE THIS WEEK TO ADD THEIR INPUT TO AN INITIATIVE THAT WILL HELP SHAPE FUTURE GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT IN THEIR TOWN. A PUBLIC FORUM WILL BE HELD TUESDAY AS PART OF THE CONNECT COLUMBIA INITIATIVE. IT’S THE CITY’S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN THAT SERVES AS BLUEPRINT FOR GROWTH. CONNECT COLUMBIA INCLUDES PLANS FOR PARKS AND GREENWAYS, TRANSPORTATION AND FUTURE LAND USE. TUESDAY’S PUBLIC FORUM WILL BE HELD FROM 5:30 TO 7:30 PM AT THE CHRISTA MARTIN COMMUNITY CENTER ON IRON BRIDGE ROAD. RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO SHARE THEIR INPUT ON PRIORITIES FOR COLUMBIA’S GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 16 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
