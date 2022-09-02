ROBERT MEDINA, CONSTABLE-ELECT FOR THE 11TH DISTRICT OF MAURY COUNTY, WAS ARRESTED THIS MORNING AT THE MAURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE. AFTER RUNNING AS A WRITE-IN FOR THE UNCONTESTED CONSTABLE SEAT, MEDINA WAS AT THE COURTHOUSE AWAITING HIS SWEARING IN WHEN HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. IN EARLY AUGUST, THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE RECEIVED A COMPLAINT THAT MEDINA HAD FALSIFIED HIS ADDRESS ON HIS APPLICATION TO RUN FOR CONSTABLE. DA CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR TOMMY GOETZ INVESTIGATED THE ALLEGATIONS AND PRESENTED HIS FINDINGS TO THE MAURY COUNTY GRAND JURY. THE GRAND JURY INDICTED MEDINA FOR 2 COUNTS OF TAMPERING WITH GOVERNMENT RECORDS, A CLASS A MISDEMEANOR, AND 1 COUNT OF OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT, A CLASS E FELONY. HIS BOND IS SET AT $5,000. MEDINA IS PRESUMED INNOCENT OF ALL CHARGES, UNLESS AND UNTIL HE IS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.
