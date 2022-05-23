ROAD CONSTRUCTION WILL NOT DELAY MOTORISTS AS THEY TRAVEL TENNESSEE'S HIGHWAYS THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL SUSPEND ALL CONSTRUCTION-RELATED LANE CLOSURES ON INTERSTATES AND STATE ROUTES BEGINNING AT NOON ON FRIDAY, MAY 27 THROUGH 6:00 A.M. ON TUESDAY, MAY 31. THIS WILL PROVIDE MAXIMUM ROADWAY CAPACITY FOR MOTORISTS EXPECTED TO TRAVEL IN THE STATE THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.
Construction Related Lane Closures Suspended for Memorial Day Weekend
