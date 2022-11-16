A Cora Christmas 2022

A CORA CHRISTMAS IS SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 11TH AND THIS YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE EVEN MORE SPECTATULAR WITH A FULL DAY OF ACTIVITIES ON THE LAWRENCEBURG SQUARE. NEW THIS YEAR, NO MORE STANDING IN LINE TO SEE SANTA. JUST STOP BY THE SING IN BOOTH FOR A NUMBER AND WAIT TO HEAR YOUR NUMBER GROUPING CALLED FROM THE GIANT WLX BOOM BOX. CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS WILL BE SERVED BY STRIKERS ALONG WITH OTHER TREATS AND THEIR SILL BE MORE TOYS, REINDEER FOOD, THE GRINCH, BIG FOOT, THE FROZEN CAST ORNAMENT MAKING AND MORE. A CORA CHRISTMAS WILL BE HELD FROM 1 TO 5 AND IS COMPLETELY FREE.   

Recommended for you