A CORA CHRISTMAS IS SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 11TH AND THIS YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE EVEN MORE SPECTATULAR WITH A FULL DAY OF ACTIVITIES ON THE LAWRENCEBURG SQUARE. NEW THIS YEAR, NO MORE STANDING IN LINE TO SEE SANTA. JUST STOP BY THE SING IN BOOTH FOR A NUMBER AND WAIT TO HEAR YOUR NUMBER GROUPING CALLED FROM THE GIANT WLX BOOM BOX. CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS WILL BE SERVED BY STRIKERS ALONG WITH OTHER TREATS AND THEIR SILL BE MORE TOYS, REINDEER FOOD, THE GRINCH, BIG FOOT, THE FROZEN CAST ORNAMENT MAKING AND MORE. A CORA CHRISTMAS WILL BE HELD FROM 1 TO 5 AND IS COMPLETELY FREE.
Latest News
- Shirley Mae Ellis Krick Gobell
- Gordon Eric Miller
- Keith Slater
- Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges
- Cora Christmas Scheduled for December 11th
- Shelbyville Man Arrested for Eldery Abuse
- Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet for Work Session
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - Thanksgiving in Tennessee
Currently in Lawrenceburg
46°
Sunny
46° / 33°
4 PM
45°
5 PM
42°
6 PM
38°
7 PM
36°
8 PM
35°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
- One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigating Storage Unit Thefts
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Florence Police Alerting Public of Scam
- Lewis County sales tax rate takes effect
- City of Columbia Christmas Parade
- Ashley Nicole Graves
- THP to hold checkpoints in Lewis and Bedford counties
- William Austin Whitley
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.