NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS RECENTLY RECEIVED CHECKS FOR 10,000 DOLLARS AFTER LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CHRIS JACKSON, RICKY SKILLINGTON, AND ALANNA HARRIS PASSED A RESOLUTION ON THE COUNTY COMMISSION THAT WOULD GIVE EACH COUNTY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT THE FUNDS TO HELP THEM OFFSET RISING COSTS. THE CHECKS WERE RECENTLY PRESENTED TO EACH DEPARTMENT.

Recommended for you