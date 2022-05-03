LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS RECENTLY RECEIVED CHECKS FOR 10,000 DOLLARS AFTER LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CHRIS JACKSON, RICKY SKILLINGTON, AND ALANNA HARRIS PASSED A RESOLUTION ON THE COUNTY COMMISSION THAT WOULD GIVE EACH COUNTY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT THE FUNDS TO HELP THEM OFFSET RISING COSTS. THE CHECKS WERE RECENTLY PRESENTED TO EACH DEPARTMENT.
