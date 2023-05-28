NEWS

STATEWIDE, TENNESSEE CONTINUED TO EXPERIENCE NEAR-RECORD LOW UNEMPLOYMENT IN APRIL, AND COUNTY JOBLESS RATES FOR THE MONTH WERE JUST AS IMPRESSIVE. THE LATEST NUMBERS FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SHOW DURING THE MONTH ALL 95 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE REPORTED LOWER UNEMPLOYMENT IN APRIL AND EACH COUNTY HAD A RATE BELOW 5%. WILLIAMSON COUNTY RECORDED THE LOWEST STATISTIC IN THE STATE AND ITS APRIL RATE WAS THE LOWEST THE COUNTY HAS SEEN IN THE LAST 22 YEARS. AT 1.9%, UNEMPLOYMENT IN THE COUNTY DECREASED BY 0.5 OF A PERCENTAGE POINT WHEN COMPARED TO MARCH. LEWIS AND MARSHALL COUNTIES CAME IN AT 2.6 PERCENT, LAWRENCE COUNTY AT 2.8, GILES COUNTY AT 2.5, MAURY COUNTY AT 2.2 AND WAYNE COUNTY AT 3.2 PERCENT.

