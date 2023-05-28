STATEWIDE, TENNESSEE CONTINUED TO EXPERIENCE NEAR-RECORD LOW UNEMPLOYMENT IN APRIL, AND COUNTY JOBLESS RATES FOR THE MONTH WERE JUST AS IMPRESSIVE. THE LATEST NUMBERS FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SHOW DURING THE MONTH ALL 95 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE REPORTED LOWER UNEMPLOYMENT IN APRIL AND EACH COUNTY HAD A RATE BELOW 5%. WILLIAMSON COUNTY RECORDED THE LOWEST STATISTIC IN THE STATE AND ITS APRIL RATE WAS THE LOWEST THE COUNTY HAS SEEN IN THE LAST 22 YEARS. AT 1.9%, UNEMPLOYMENT IN THE COUNTY DECREASED BY 0.5 OF A PERCENTAGE POINT WHEN COMPARED TO MARCH. LEWIS AND MARSHALL COUNTIES CAME IN AT 2.6 PERCENT, LAWRENCE COUNTY AT 2.8, GILES COUNTY AT 2.5, MAURY COUNTY AT 2.2 AND WAYNE COUNTY AT 3.2 PERCENT.
Latest News
- THP Checkpoints
- County Unemployment Rates for April
- PES Power Board to Meet Tuesday
- Public Hearing Regarding City Budget Scheduled for June 22nd
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed on May 31st in Lawrence County
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Publics Help
- Subject Arrested After Stealing Vehicle That Stalls Out in Florence
- Brandi Williams Appointed Director of Accounts and Budgets and Purchasing Agent of Lawrence County
Currently in Lawrenceburg
66°
Clear
75° / 55°
9 PM
63°
10 PM
61°
11 PM
59°
12 AM
57°
1 AM
56°
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Publics Help
- Pedestrian Arrested Following MVA in Lawrence County
- Home invasion under investigation in Lawrence County
- Update in Home Invasion Investigation in Lawrence County
- USPS Holding Job Fair Friday at Various Locations
- LCSO Investigate Suspicious Vehicle and Drug Paraphernalia Found on Property
- One Dead Following Large Altercation in Columbia
- TDOT Awards Cities Grant Funds Through Traffic Signal Modernization
- Fatal Accident in Maury County
- Memorial Day holiday travel weekend ahead
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.