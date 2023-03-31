State of Tennessee

ACCORDING TO NEW DATA FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, MANY COUNTIES ACROSS TENNESSEE EXPERIENCE SIGNIFICANT DROPS IN UNEMPLOYMENT IN FEBRUARY AFTER THE END OF SEASON EMPLOYMENT IMPACTED JANUARY’S NUMBERS. 22 COUNTIES ACROSS THE STATE SAW RATES DECREASE DURING THE MONTH, WHITE EMEMPLOYMENT HELD STEDAY IN 21 ADDITIONAL COUNTIES. RATES DID INCREASE IN THE REMAINING 52 COUNTIES. ONE OF THE MOST NOTABLE DECREASES WAS IN PERRY COUNTY. IT HAD THE HIGHEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN JANUARY AT 9.8 PERCENT BUT ONE LATER, ITS RATE DROPPED 4.7 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 5.1 PERCENT. LAWRENCE COUNTY CAME IN AT 3.8 PERCENT, LEWIS COUNTY AT 3.7, MAURY COUNTY AT 3 PERCENT AND GILES AT 3.4. WAYNE COUNTY CAME IN AT 5.1 PERCENT.

