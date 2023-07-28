State of Tennessee

THE SEASONAL IMPACTS ON EMPLOYMENT, SUCH AS SCHOOL BREAKS, CONTINUED TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON TENNESSEE’S COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS IN JUNE, ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED INFORMATION FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT. THE JUNE 2023 DATA SHOWED UNEMPLOYMENT RATES INCREASED IN EACH OF TENNESSEE’S 95 COUNTIES DURING THE MONTH. SEVENTY-SEVEN COUNTIES HAD AN UNEMPLOYMENT RATE OF LESS THAN 5% IN JUNE, WHILE THE REMAINING 18 COUNTIES HAD RATES OF 5% OR GREATER BUT LESS THAN 10%. AT 2.8%, WILLIAMSON COUNTY REPORTED THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN JUNE. WAYNE COUNTY CAME IN AT 4.7 PERCENT, LAWRENCE COUNTY AT 4.1 PERCENT, GILES COUNTY CAME IN AT 3.9, LEWIS AT 3.8, MARSHALL AT 3.7 AND MAURY AT 3.2

