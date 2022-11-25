NEWS

UNEMPLOYMENT IN A MAJORITY OF TENNESSEE’S COUNTIES REMAINED BELOW 5% DURING OCTOBER, ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT. EIGHTY-NINE COUNTIES RECORDED RATES BELOW 5%, WHILE THE REMAINING SIX COUNTIES HAD RATES AT OR OVER THAT THRESHOLD. WILLIAMSON COUNTY HAD THE LOWEST RATE IN THE STATE FOR THE MONTH AT 2.4%. LAWRENCE AND LEWIS COUNTIES CAME IN AT 3.6 PERCENT, GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES CAME IN AT 3.4 PERCENT, MAURY COUNTY CAME IN AT 3 PERCENT AND WAYNE COUNTY CAME IN AT 4.6 PERCENT. STATEWIDE, OCTOBER UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINS LOW AT 3.5% AND STILL CLOSE TO THE RECORD LOW OF 3.2%.

