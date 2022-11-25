UNEMPLOYMENT IN A MAJORITY OF TENNESSEE’S COUNTIES REMAINED BELOW 5% DURING OCTOBER, ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT. EIGHTY-NINE COUNTIES RECORDED RATES BELOW 5%, WHILE THE REMAINING SIX COUNTIES HAD RATES AT OR OVER THAT THRESHOLD. WILLIAMSON COUNTY HAD THE LOWEST RATE IN THE STATE FOR THE MONTH AT 2.4%. LAWRENCE AND LEWIS COUNTIES CAME IN AT 3.6 PERCENT, GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES CAME IN AT 3.4 PERCENT, MAURY COUNTY CAME IN AT 3 PERCENT AND WAYNE COUNTY CAME IN AT 4.6 PERCENT. STATEWIDE, OCTOBER UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINS LOW AT 3.5% AND STILL CLOSE TO THE RECORD LOW OF 3.2%.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
59°
Cloudy
62° / 52°
6 PM
57°
7 PM
55°
8 PM
53°
9 PM
50°
10 PM
48°
Most Popular
Articles
- Structure Fire Destroys Outbuilding - Garage in Lawrence County
- One Arrested Following Summertown Shooting
- Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
- Lawrence County Deputy Treated in ER after Locating Drugs on Roadway
- Counseling Available Following Shooting Incident at Hinie's
- LCSO Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
- Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Area Structure Fires in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Investigates Thefts
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.