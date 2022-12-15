NEWS

ON WEDNESDAY, RODNEY AND TAMERA RICKS WERE ARESTED FOR GRAND JURY WARRANTS FOR CHILD ABUSE IN FLORENCE. THE INCIDENTS OCCURRED BETWEEN APRIL AND AUGUST 2022. BOTH WERE CHARGED WITH TORTURE, WILLFUL ABUSE, OF A CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE BY RESPONSIBLE PERSON. BOTH ARE BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $30,000 BOND.

Recommended for you