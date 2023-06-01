NEWS

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REMINDING EVERYONE THAT THE TIME BETWEEN MEMORIAL DAY AND LABOR DAY HAS BECOME KNOWN AS THE 100 DEADLIEST DAYS FOR TEEN DRIVERS. PARENTS ARE URGED TO STAY INVOLVED TO KEEP THEIR TEENS SAFE BEHIND THE WEEK BY REMINDING TEENS TO PRACTICE THE 5 TO DRIVE RULES: AVOID DISTRACTIONS, AVOID SUBSTANCES, AVOID DRIVING WITH EXTRA PASSENGERS, BUCKLE UP AND SLOW DOWN.

Recommended for you