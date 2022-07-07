NEWS

A FLORENCE BUSINESS WAS DAMAGED TUESDAY EVENING AFTER A VEHICLE CRASHED THROUGH THEIR FRONT WINDOWS. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS A 2013 HYUNDAI ACCENT CRASHED INTO BOB WALLACE APPLICANCE ON FLORENCE BOULEVARD AROUND 7:30. THE 31-YEAR-OLD DRIVER WAS TRANSPORTED FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

