CREWS IN ALABAMA ARE IN THE PROCESS OF DECONSTRUCTING THE 224-FOOT-TALL SATURN 1B ROCKET AT THE ALABAMA WELCOME CENTER ON I-65 IN ARDMORE. THE ROCKET HAS BECOME A HISTORIC ALABAMA SYMBOL WELCOMING VISITORS FOR OVER 44 YEARS AND IS BEING TAKEN DOWN TO IT’S DETERIORATING STATE. THE ROCKET WAS ON LOAN AND WILL BE RETURNED TO NASA. OFFICALS WITH THE SPACE AND ROCKET CENTER SAYS IT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 4 TO 5 WEEKS TO COMPLETE THE REMOVAL.
Latest News
- Lawrence County Board of Education Agenda
- Lawrence County Genealogical Society Meeting
- Small Plane Crashes in Giles County
- THP Hiring Dispatchers
- Lawrenceburg Fire Stats for August
- Lawrenceburg City Council Meets and Schedules Public Hearing
- LPD responds to Break In Call at Business
- Crews Work at Taking Down Saturn Rocket at Welcome Center
Currently in Lawrenceburg
74°
Mostly Cloudy
74° / 68°
3 PM
75°
4 PM
74°
5 PM
74°
6 PM
73°
7 PM
71°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP CHECKPOINT ON FRIDAY
- Death Investigation Underway in Colbert County
- Suspect Arrested on Monday in Muscle Shoals
- Motor Vehicle Accident Monday in Maury County
- Lamar Arrested and Faces Charges in Lauderdale County
- Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Lauderdale County Man Arrested for Public Intoxication in Lawrence County
- Red Cross Urges Blood Donation During National Preparedness Month
- THP Announces Giles and Lawrence Safety Checkpoints for September 15, 22
- Former Columbia firefighter indicted for carrying weapon during May active shooter hoax
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.