NEWS

CREWS IN ALABAMA ARE IN THE PROCESS OF DECONSTRUCTING THE 224-FOOT-TALL SATURN 1B ROCKET AT THE ALABAMA WELCOME CENTER ON I-65 IN ARDMORE. THE ROCKET HAS BECOME A HISTORIC ALABAMA SYMBOL WELCOMING VISITORS FOR OVER 44 YEARS AND IS BEING TAKEN DOWN TO IT’S DETERIORATING STATE. THE ROCKET WAS ON LOAN AND WILL BE RETURNED TO NASA. OFFICALS WITH THE SPACE AND ROCKET CENTER SAYS IT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 4 TO 5 WEEKS TO COMPLETE THE REMOVAL.

Recommended for you