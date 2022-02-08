COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY WILL HAVE A POP-UP DISTRIBUTION WEDNESDAY AT 2:30 UNTIL THYE RUN OUT AT THE OLD SHARP MOTOR COMPANY BUILDING LOCATED AT 214 2ND STREET IN PULAKI. THEY WILL HAVE BAKED GOODS, FRUIT AND VEGGIES AND OTHER ITEMS. VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED FOR DISTRIBUTION.
