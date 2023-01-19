NEWS

THE 2022-2023 CROCKETT THEATRE PERFORMANCE SERIES CONTINUES WITH TWO MORE FANTASTIC SHOWS IN FEBRUARY AND APRIL. THE GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA WILL BE ON THURSDAY FEBRUARY 16TH AND 7 BRIDGES WILL BE PERFORMING THURSDAY APRIL 13TH . TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED ONLINE AT THECROCKETTTHEATRE.COM.

