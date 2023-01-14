Columbia State Community College (CSCC)

COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WILL HOST VIRTUAL TENNESSEE RECONNECT INFORMATION SESSIONS DURING THE MONTH OF JANUARY. TENNESSEE RECONNECT IS A LAST-DOLLAR SCHOLARSHIP THAT PROVIDES FREE TUITION FOR ADULTS TO ATTEND A COMMUNITY COLLEGE. THE INITIATIVE IS DESIGNED TO HELP ADULTS ENTER COLLEGE TO GAIN NEW SKILLS, ADVANCE IN THE WORKPLACE AND FULFILL LIFELONG DREAMS OF COMPLETING A DEGREE OR CREDENTIAL. UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS INCLUDE JANUARY 19, FROM 2 TO 3 PM, AND JANUARY 21, FROM 10 TO 11 AM. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT COLUMBIA STATE.EDU.

