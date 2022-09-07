THE CUB SCOUT / BOY SCOUT DISTRICT EXECUTIVE OF THE FRONTIER DISTRICT WILL BE VISITING THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS THIS MONTH. HE WILL ME MAKING THE FOLLOWING VISITS FOR SIGN UPS AT LEOMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND SOUTH LAWRENCE ELEMENTARY THIS EVENING AT 6 AND DAVID CROCKETT SCHOOL AND LPS THURSDAY AT 6 AND NEW PROSPECT SCHOOL AT 6 ON SEPTEMBER 22ND.
Latest News
- Cub Scout / Boy Scout Sign Ups in Lawrence County
- Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting Cancelled for Thursday
- TN River LItter Tournament Scheduled for September 24th
- Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec Cornhole Tournament this Weekend
- Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet in Regular Session September 15th
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - And the Beat Goes On
- Sherry DiAnn Yarbrough Perry
- Pursuit in Lawrence County Ends with Suicide Attempt
Currently in Lawrenceburg
71°
Clear
82° / 68°
10 PM
71°
11 PM
69°
12 AM
68°
1 AM
65°
2 AM
64°
Most Popular
Articles
- Pursuit in Lawrence County Ends with Suicide Attempt
- Colbert County Man Arrested on Drug Charges and Child Endangerment Charges
- Middle Tennessee District Fair Office Opens This Week!
- Pulaski Police Warn Residence of Criminal Activity
- Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore
- Giles County Sheriff's Office Continues to Seek Wanted Person
- THP Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Hickman County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
- Lawrence County Man Arrested Over the Weekend
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeks Subject Who Fled on Foot
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.