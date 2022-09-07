NEWS

THE CUB SCOUT / BOY SCOUT DISTRICT EXECUTIVE OF THE FRONTIER DISTRICT WILL BE VISITING THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS THIS MONTH. HE WILL ME MAKING THE FOLLOWING VISITS FOR SIGN UPS AT LEOMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND SOUTH LAWRENCE ELEMENTARY THIS EVENING AT 6 AND DAVID CROCKETT SCHOOL AND LPS THURSDAY AT 6 AND NEW PROSPECT SCHOOL AT 6 ON SEPTEMBER 22ND.

