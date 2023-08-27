Late afternoon storms Saturday caused widespread damage across Middle Tennessee. Many large trees were reported down in Lawrence County. A number of streets were under water as the storms dropped more than 3 inches of rain in some locations, causing flash flooding in low-lying areas. Lightning is apparently the cause of a fire at a home belonging to Dustin Robertson in the Salem Woods community. Firefighters responded to the call late Saturday afternoon.
