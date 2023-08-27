The completion date for the I-65/June Lake Interchange in Spring Hill has been pushed back from summer of 2023 to spring of 2024. Several different delays contributed to the date change. The contractor will be assessed $15,000 in damages for each day past the contract completion date.
