DAVID CROCKETT DAYS WILL BE HELD AUGUST 25TH THROUGH THE 27TH AT DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. EVENTS, SPONSORED BY THE DAVY CROCKETT LONG HUNTERS, WILL BE HELD FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY IN THE PARK INCLUDING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND ACTIVITIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-903-2323.
Latest News
- Robert Milton Corner
- Margaret Davis Morris
- Betty Sue Golding Miller
- South Central Tennessee Workforce Accepting Applications
- ALEA Warning Public of Xylazine and Fentanyl
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet for Work Session
- County Unemployment Rates for June
- David Crockett Days Coming in August
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
88°
Sunny
88° / 74°
11 AM
89°
12 PM
91°
1 PM
92°
2 PM
92°
3 PM
92°
Most Popular
Articles
- Update on Shoal Creek Investigation
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- TN Department of Revenue Free Webinar
- Search Warrant Results in Seizure of Property and Drugs in Lawrence County
- Two Law Enforcement Officers Indicted
- Drug Arrest in Loretto
- Traffic Enforcement Monday Morning on Highway 43
- TN Department of Economic and Community Development Announces Significant Changes to Site Development Grant Program
- Structure Fire in Lawrenceburg
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Lincoln County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.