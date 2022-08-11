IN CELEBRATION OF DAVID CROCKETT’S BIRTHDAY, DAVID CROCKETT DAYS WILL BE HELD THIS WEEK IN DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. SPONSORED BY THE DAVY CROCKETT LONGHUNTERS, THERE WILL PROGRAMS AND DEMONSTRATIONS THROUGH OUT THE DAY ON FRIDAY THRU SUNDAY. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TNSTATEPARKS.COM
