DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK AND THE DAVY CROCKETT LONG-HUNTERS WILL BE HOSTING THE ANNUAL DAVID CROCKETT DAYS EVENT, IN HONOR OF CROCKETT’S BIRTHDAY. THE EVENT INCLUDES A PERIOD LIVING HISTORY ENCAMPMENT AND PROGRAMS, WHICH WILL BE HELD NEAR CROCKETT’S MILL RESTAURANT. THE EVENT WILL BE OPEN FROM 8:30 a.m. TO 6:00 p.m. ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, AND FROM 9:00 a.m. TO 5:00 p.m. ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 26. 

