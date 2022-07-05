NEWS

DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK HAS ANNOUNCED THE RETURN OF THE ANNUAL GLOW IN THE PARK 5-K AND BACK TO SCHOOL DASH FUN RUN TO BE HELD AUGUST 6TH. REGISTRATION AND CHECKIN WILL BEGIN AT 6:30 AT CROCKETT'S MILL RESTAURANT. THIS EVENT OFFERS A ONE MILE FUN RUN AND 5K COURSE OPTION FOR ALL AGES AND SKILL LEVELS.  TO REGISTER GO TO EVENTBRITE DOT COM FORWARD SLASH E FORWARD SLASH GLOW IN THE PARK 5-K AND BACK TO SCHOOL DASH REGISTRATION. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-903-2323.

