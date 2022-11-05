NEWS

PREPARE TO "FALL BACK" THIS WEEKEND AS SUNDAY MARKS THE END OF DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME.  REMEMBER TO SET YOUR CLOCKS BEHIND ONE HOUR BEFORE GOING TO SLEEP SATURDAY NIGHT AS THE OFFICAL CHANGE BEGINS AT 2 AM.  RESIDENTS ARE ALSO ENCOURAGED TO USE THE TIME CHANGE AS A REMINDER TO CHANGE THE BATTERIES IN ALL OF YOUR HOME'S SMOKE DETECTORS AND WEATHER RADIOS TO ENSURE THEY ARE IN PROPER WORKING ORDER. 

