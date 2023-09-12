NEWS

ORGANIZERS OF THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT “FAIREST OF THE FAIR” PAGEANTS HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT THE DEADLINE FOR REGISTRATION HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13.  OVER 100 YOUNG LADIES FROM LAWRENCE, GILES, MAURY, LEWIS, AND WAYNE COUNTIES HAVE ALREADY REGISTERED AND ORGANIZERS WANT TO GIVE AS MANY YOUNG LADIES AS POSSIBLE A CHANCE TO COMPETE IN THIS YEAR’S PAGEANT.  ON LINE REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE AT WWW.MTDFAIR.ORG AND CLOSES AT MIDNIGHT ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13.

