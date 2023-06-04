NEWS

TUESDAY IS THE FINAL DAY TO APPLY FOR FEMA DISASTER ASSISTANCE. IF YOU HAD DAMAGE FROM THE RECENT SPRING STORMS, TUESDAY IS THE LAST DAY TO APPLY FOR FEMA DISASTER ASSISTANCE. FEMA MAY BE ABLE TO HELP WITH HOME REPAIRS, RENTAL ASSISTANCE AND OTHER SERIOUS DISASTER-RELATED NEEDS SUCH AS TRANSPORTATION AND MOVING AND STORAGE EXPENSES. FOR MORE INFORMATION 800-621-3362.

