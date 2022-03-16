vote

THE DEADLINE FOR QUALIFYING PETITIONS FOR THE AUGUST 4TH WAYNE COUNTY ELECTION IS FASTLY APPROACHING. CANDIDATES FOR THE OFFICES OF WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF AND ROAD SUPERINTENDENT MUST FILE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION BY MARCH 22ND. ALL OTHER CANDIDATES MUST FILE THEIR NOMINATING PETITIONS AT THE ELECTION OFFICE IN THE COURTHOUSE BEFORE NOON ON APRIL 14TH. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-722-3517.

