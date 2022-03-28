vote

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION ANNOUNCES THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE FOR THE LORETTO CITY ELECTION IS TODAY, MONDAY MARCH 28, 2022…  THE LORETTO CITY ELECTION IS APRIL 26, 2022 AND WILL BE HELD AT THE LORETTO CITY HALL DUE TO RENOVATIONS AT THE LORETTO CIVIC CENTER. FOR MORE INFO, PLEASE CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION. 931-762-7836

