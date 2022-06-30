EARLY VOTING FOR THE AUGUST 4TH STATE AND FEDERAL PRIMARY ALONG WITH THE COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION WILL BEGIN ON JULY 15TH AND RUN THROUGH JULY 30TH. EARLY VOTING HOURS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY WILL BE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4 AND SATURDAY FROM 8 TO NOON AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE LOCATED AT 219 CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD. TUESDAY IS THE REGISTRATIONG DEADLINE FOR THOSE WISHING TO VOTE IN THE AUGUST 4TH ELECTION. TO REGISTER TO VOTE OR TO UPDATE YOUR INFORMATION GO TO GO VOTE TN DOT GOV.
Latest News
- James Ed Johnson
- Giles County Sheriff Department Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Promoting Safety During 4th of July Weekend
- THP Safety Checkpoints
- Deadline to Register to Vote Fastly Approaching
- Greater Ardmore Chamber Awarded Grant Funds for Festival
- Lawrence County 911 Board Meeting
- Betty Jean Whitsett
Currently in Lawrenceburg
76°
Sunny
76° / 70°
8 AM
77°
9 AM
80°
10 AM
82°
11 AM
84°
12 PM
85°
Most Popular
Articles
- Emergency Lane Closures on I-65 in Marshall County
- Loretto Man Arrested for Simple Assault
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigates Burglary in Leoma
- Shelbyville Police Seeks Public's Help
- Spring Hill Rental Property Scam
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Lawrence County Home Sustains Damage from Fire
- USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Maury County
- Three Killed in Fatal Accident Sunday Night in Lawrence County
- Maury County Structure Fire
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.