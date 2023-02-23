NEWS

THE DEADLINE FOR TENNESSEANS TO RESERVE TREES DURING THE ANNUAL TENNESSEE TREE DAY EVENT IS FASTLY APPROACHING. THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE ON MARCH 18. TREES MUST BE RESERVED ONLINE BEFORE SUNDAY. THERE ARE TEN NATIVE TREE SPECIES TO CHOOSE FROM ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED BASIS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. A SMALL DONATION IS REQUESTED FOR EACH TREE DURING REGISTRATION. ALL TREES MUST BE PICKED UP ON THE DATES AND AT THE LOCATIONS CHOSEN DURING REGISTRATION. GO TO TECTN.ORG/TENNESSEETREEDAY TO RESERVE TREES.

