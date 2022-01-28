ONE PERSON HAS DIED FROM AN AFTERNOON FIRE IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON PATRICK LANE IN CHEROKEE JUST OFF MOUNT MILLS ROAD AROUND 4:30. UPON ARRIVAL THE HOME WAS FOUND FULLY ENGULFED. AUTHORITIES ADVISE A FEMALE LIVING AT THE HOME HAD CALLED 911 BUT WAS UNABLE TO GET OUT THROUGH THE FLAMES. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE VICTIM WAS OXYGEN ADDING TO THE POTENTIAL FOR AN EXPLOSION.
