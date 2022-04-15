LPD

A DEATH INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AFTER A BODY WAS DISCOVERED IN A RETENTION POND IN LAWRENCEBURG. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE IN A FIELD NEAR KROGERS ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE AND BUSINESS AVENUE AROUND THURSDAY AFTERNOON. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE NO SIGNS OF FOUL PLAY HOWEVER DUE TO THE DEATH BEINGUNATTENDED THE CASE IS BEING INVESTIGATED AS A HOMICIDE UNTIL IT CAN BE RULED OUT.  OFFICALS CONTINUE TO WORK ON POSITIVELY IDENTIFING THE SUBJECT AND THE NAME WILL BE RELEASED ONCE FAMILY HAS BEEN NOTIFIED. 

