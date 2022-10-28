NEWS

A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN FLORENCE AFTER OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED ON THURSDAY TO A REPORT OF A DECEASED MALE ON TRADE STREET. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 10:30 PM AND UPON ARRIVAL LOCATED WILLIAM OTIS FUQUA, JR DECEASED. INVESTIGATORS RESPONDED TO THE SCENE AND IT APPEARED FUQUA OVER DOSED. OFFICALS ARE WAITING FOR THE RESULTS OF A TOXIOLOGY REPORT FROM THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF FORENSIC SCIENCE BEFORE MAKING A FINAL DETERMINATION.

