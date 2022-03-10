A THREE-YEAR-OLD WAS SHOT AND KILLED EARLY THIS MORNING IN GILES COUNTY. OFFICALS, ADVISE IT OCCURRED IN ELKTON AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
Latest News
- One Person Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Lawrence County
- Death Investigation Underway in Giles County
- Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Updated Cases of Covid in Alabama
- Roy Sandrell
- Earl Ray "Butch" Smith
- Lawrence County Commission's Purchasing Committee Meeting - 3/21
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm surface temperatures may prevent accumulations on some roadways Friday evening, but cold temps will allow for slick spots on areas where snow has not accumulated. Use extreme caution when driving Friday night and Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
59°
Sunny
59° / 39°
4 PM
59°
5 PM
57°
6 PM
53°
7 PM
49°
8 PM
47°
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Discovered at David Crockett State Park
- School Related Incidents in Maury County
- "Self Inflicted" Likely Cause After Body Found At Crockett Park
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Warns of Scammer
- LPD Responds to Property Damage Report
- Larry Dale Long
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Update on City of Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter
- Shannon E. Tidwell
- Jared Ashley Hicks
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.